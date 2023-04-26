DeAndre Hopkins heaps praise on the Bills, Josh Allen

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins could have a new home this weekend.

Hopkins recently indicated he’d like to play for the Bills or the Chiefs, but not the Jets or the Patriots, and Bills edge rusher Von Miller said Hopkins has indicated to him he wants to play in Buffalo.

So, could Buffalo be Hopkins next destination?

In an interview with Dave Richard of Fantasy Football Today, Hopkins sounded as if he wants to play with the Bills.

“Love the Buffalo Bills. Love everything about the organization. Love Josh Allen. You know, love Stefon Diggs. Love all those guys,” Hopkins told Richard.

Hopkins went on to mention that he’s undefeated against the Bills (though his teams actually have a 3-1 record vs. Buffalo), but added that “I like the organization, what they’re doing.”

Hopkins remains under contract with the Cardinals and may or may not want a raise (he does) after tweeting and then deleting he doesn’t need one.

He is scheduled to make $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024, and no team is likely to give him a raise. Hopkins is on the wrong side of 30, has played 19 games and missed 15 with injuries and a suspension over the past two seasons and has not had a 1,000-yard season or made the Pro Bowl since 2020.

His last 1,000-yard season was 2020 when he made his most recent of five Pro Bowls.