DeAndre Hopkins heaps praise on the Bills, Josh Allen

Posted by Charean Williams on April 26, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins could have a new home this weekend.

Hopkins recently indicated he’d like to play for the Bills or the Chiefs, but not the Jets or the Patriots, and Bills edge rusher Von Miller said Hopkins has indicated to him he wants to play in Buffalo.

So, could Buffalo be Hopkins next destination?

In an interview with Dave Richard of Fantasy Football Today, Hopkins sounded as if he wants to play with the Bills.

“Love the Buffalo Bills. Love everything about the organization. Love Josh Allen. You know, love Stefon Diggs. Love all those guys,” Hopkins told Richard.

Hopkins went on to mention that he’s undefeated against the Bills (though his teams actually have a 3-1 record vs. Buffalo), but added that “I like the organization, what they’re doing.”

Hopkins remains under contract with the Cardinals and may or may not want a raise (he does) after tweeting and then deleting he doesn’t need one.

He is scheduled to make $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024, and no team is likely to give him a raise. Hopkins is on the wrong side of 30, has played 19 games and missed 15 with injuries and a suspension over the past two seasons and has not had a 1,000-yard season or made the Pro Bowl since 2020.

6 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins heaps praise on the Bills, Josh Allen

  1. Yeah, but he didn’t play the full season last year. Put up his projected numbers from last year over a full season. He was clearly a WR1.

  2. with rodgers in NY, Beane needs to do something, this makes sense, but the terms and salary might be too much to overcome…

  3. jdphx says:
    April 26, 2023 at 1:53 pm
    Yeah, but he didn’t play the full season last year. Put up his projected numbers from last year over a full season. He was clearly a WR1.

    —————-

    Not with this fumble vs NE and a TD off of it or him being easily doubled and removed from a game, he’s not.

    That doesn’t even count his age.

    He’s way past his prime and his money is silly money.

  4. To those saying ‘He’s no longer a WR1’, he doesn’t need to be in Buffalo. With Diggs as the #1 and Hopkins #2, Hopkins would likely be one of, if not the best #2 in the NFL. The only ones on par might be Davonta Smith in Philly, Jalen Waddle in Miami and Tee HIggins in Cinci. The dice you’re rolling, though, is that Diggs already wants the ball more and is already semi-unhappy. If Hopkins comes in and starts taking away from Digg’s targets, what’s going to happen?

  5. Hes been the #1 WR in Houston and in Arizona all while having less talent throwing to him than Josh Allen. In buffalo he would be the 1a/1b with Diggs. He will be open more with the talent that Buffalo has on offense. I say do it.

