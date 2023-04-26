Dolphins draft picks 2023: Full list of Miami’s draft picks for every round

Getty Images

In the first season under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but lost at Buffalo in the Wild Card. After starting the season 8-3, Miami then lost five straight before beating the Jets on the final day of the regular season to finish 9-8 and clinch a spot in the postseason.

The biggest story surrounding Miami’s 2022 season was the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered two separate concussions which caused him to miss four games in total. In Tagovailoa’s absence, Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson started two games each at quarterback. The Dolphins are sticking with Tagovailoa and will reportedly pick up his 5th-year option, keeping him under contract through the 2024 season.

Miami made one of the biggest moves of this offseason in March, trading with the Rams for three-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey, who has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past six seasons, was sent to Miami in exchange for TE Hunter Long and a third-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 77 overall). Ramsey, along with new DC Vic Fangio, should help improve the Miami defense.

After having just four picks in last year’s draft, Miami once again has just four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Dolphins originally had two first round picks in this draft but are now left with none, their second straight draft without a first rounder. Last August, the team was forced to forfeit their first round pick after the franchise was found to be tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. In November, Miami traded away its other first round pick to the Broncos as part of the deal for LB Bradley Chubb. The Dolphins also traded their fourth-round pick to Kansas City as part of the Tyreek Hill deal, while sending their fifth-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for RB Jeff Wilson Jr. last season.

Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 84

Round 6: No. 197

Round 7: No. 238

