John Metchie on field for Texans’ offseason work after missing rookie year with cancer

Texans wide receiver John Metchie, who missed his entire rookie season while battling cancer last year, is on the practice field for the Texans as they begin phase two of voluntary offseason workouts.

The workouts are closed to media and the public, but photos released by the Texans show Metchie running and catching passes, appearing to be in good shape.

The Texans made Metchie the 44th overall pick in last year’s draft, but three months later he announced he would sit out his rookie season with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Metchie also spent last year rehabbing a torn ACL, which he suffered while playing in the SEC Championship Game for Alabama.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said two weeks ago that Metchie appears to be healthy and ready to go for the 2023 season, and his participation in the offseason program was expected. After missing out on a chance to be the rookie of the year, Metchie now may be ready to become the NFL’s comeback player of the year.