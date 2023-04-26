Kyler Murray has made “a good progression” in his rehab

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent surgery Jan. 3 to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He has attacked his rehab the past 3 1/2 months.

“He’s moving along well,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday, via video from Bo Brack of PHX Cardinals. “I think he made a good progression this last week. I’m excited where he’s at. I know he’s champing at the bit. That’s what I’m going to say to you guys until he suits up and plays. This guy wants to be out there right now, but he’s got to go through the necessary steps to make sure that he’s mentally and physically healthy and ready to go.”

Murray, 25, twice has made the Pro Bowl but has led the Cardinals to only one postseason game, where Murray played the worst game of his career.

He has a new coaching staff, a new play caller and a new playbook.

Colt McCoy is expected to handle the starting duties until Murray returns at some point during the 2023 season. David Blough and Jeff Driskel are the other quarterbacks on the roster.