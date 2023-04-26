Lions re-sign Benito Jones

Getty Images

The Lions have officially brought back one of their depth pieces.

Detroit announced on Wednesday that exclusive rights free agent defensive tackle Benito Jones has re-signed with the club.

Jones joined the Lions as a waiver claim at the end of August last year. He ended up playing 27 percent of Detroit’s defensive snaps last season, appearing in all 17 games.

Jones recorded 16 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, four QB hits, and a pair of passes defensed last year.

The defensive lineman entered the league in 2020 with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in six games for Miami that year.