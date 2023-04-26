New Titans stadium gets final approval

Getty Images

Nashville is getting a new stadium, with plenty of public money. Which also means that Nashville is eventually getting a Super Bowl.

According to the Tennessean (via Sports Business Daily), a final agreement has been reached on a new $2.1 billion stadium for the Titans. The deal includes a record amount of public (free) money — “at least” $1.26 billion.

In a vote of 26-12, Nashville City Council approved the deal. The vote came after an “impassioned five-hour public hearing.”

The city, the state, and the team will contribute to the constructions costs. The Titans will kick in $840 million, via NFL loans and Personal Seat License sales. Tennessee will add $500 million in bonds, and the Nashville Sports Authority will provide $760 million in revenue bonds.

At a time when taxpayers still don’t want to subsidize billionaires’ ballparks, these deals keep getting done because the teams and the politicians find a way to bypass the ballot box. If this proposal had been put out to the voters of Tennessee and/or Nashville, it never would have had a chance.

Now, Nashville will have a very good chance — if not a strong likelihood — to host a Super Bowl. That still wouldn’t have been enough, frankly, to persuade enough voters to give away $1.2 billion to the Titans.