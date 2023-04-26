NFL Films employee Montez Hardy II was shot and killed earlier this month; the crime remains unsolved

GoFundMe.com

Montez Hardy II, an audio engineer with NFL Films, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday in Philadelphia. He was only 27.

Via People.com, the crime is unsolved.

A GoFundMe page has been launched in Hardy’s honor, with the money to be donated to the “music programs that helped to shape his life.”

Hardy attended Philadelphia Creative & Performing Arts High School, and the Berklee College of Music.

“He had a great work ethic,” NFL Films V.P. of Audio Vince Caputo told the Cherry Hill (N.J.) Courier-Post. “Montez was the kind of guy who, once he had his own responsibility completed, he’d go around the whole department, asking if he could help.”

The Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding Hardy’s killer. Anyone with information on the crime should call its tip hotline 215-686-8477.