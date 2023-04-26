Packers draft picks 2023: Full list of Green Bay’s selections for every round

Getty Images

After winning 13 games in each of the first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay went 8-9 last season, their first season with a losing record since 2018. The Packers still had a chance to reach the playoffs in the final game of the regular season but lost at home against Detroit in Week 18.

As the football world waits for a potential Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets, the Packers still have to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. Green Bay currently has 10 picks in this year’s draft, although six of those picks come in the final three rounds. They currently hold the No. 15 pick in the first round and would likely end up with some more early picks from the Jets as part of a Rodgers trade.

Rodgers has spent his entire 18-year career in Green Bay and has been the team’s starting quarterback for the past 15 seasons after backing up Brett Favre for three years. Jordan Love, who the Packers selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has served as Rodgers’ backup for the past three seasons and has just one career start, which came in November 2021.

The Packers have already lost two of Rodgers’ favorite targets this offseason as WR Allen Lazard signed with the Jets and TE Robert Tonyan signed with the Bears.

Green Bay Packers 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 15

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 78

Round 4: No. 116

Round 5: No. 149

Round 5: No. 170

Round 7: No. 232

Round 7: No. 235 (from DET through LAR)

Round 7: No. 242 (from JAX)

Round 7: No. 256

