Patriots draft picks 2023: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on April 26, 2023, 5:00 AM EDT
New England has finished with a losing record while missing out on the playoffs in two of the past three seasons since Tom Brady left the team. Last year, New England finished in third place in the AFC East with an 8-9 record and did not reach the postseason.

After finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and being named to the Pro Bowl in 2021, QB Mac Jones took a step backwards in his sophomore season. Jones threw just 14 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions in his 14 starts as the entire offense struggled with Matt Patricia, a defensive specialist for most of his career, serving as the offensive play caller and de-facto offensive coordinator. After finishing 26th in the NFL in total offense last season, former Texans’ head coach Bill O’Brien was named the Patriots new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January. O’Brien, who previously spent five years on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England from 2007-2011, will be tasked with getting Jones and the offense back on track.

This offseason, New England signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (from KC) to give Mac Jones a top option at wide receiver, while also signing TE Mike Gesicki (from MIA). Last season, RB Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in receptions.

The Patriots’ first pick of this year’s draft is 14th overall, which is the team’s highest draft pick since selecting LB Jerod Mayo with the 10th pick in 2008. New England has six picks in the first four rounds of this year’s draft, including three picks in the fourth.

The Patriots' first pick of this year's draft is 14th overall, which is the team's highest draft pick since selecting LB Jerod Mayo with the 10th pick in 2008. New England has six picks in the first four rounds of this year's draft, including three picks in the fourth.

New England Patriots 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76 (from CAR)

Round 4: No. 107 (from LAR)

Round 4: No. 117

Round 4: No. 135

Round 6: No. 184 (from LV)

Round 6: No. 187 (from CAR)

Round 6: No. 192

Round 6: No. 210

Round 7: No. 245 (from BUF through ATL)

6 responses to “Patriots draft picks 2023: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round

  1. How about these paragraphs about the Patriots draft history under Belichick:

    Coach Bill Belichick came to the team in 2001 after leaving the New York Jets, Bill Parcels and new owner Woody Johnson at the alter. In the greatest draft pick trade in NFL history, owner Bob Kraft traded the team’s first round draft pick to the Jets to secure the rights to Belichick.

    Belichick, as head coach and GM, drafted arguably the best player in NFL history, Tom Brady, in the 6th round and who excelled under Belichick’s tutelage. Belichick also drafted NFL greats Rob Gronkowski, Devin McCourty, Mathew Slater, Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins, Chandler Jones, Julian Edelman, and Jerod Mayo. Belichick traded draft picks for NFL greats Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Mike Vrabel, and Corey Dillion.

    After a couple of years of relatively weak drafts, the Patriots have had two solid draft years and have 11 picks this year.

  2. Pat’s strength in this draft will come out of the 4th round. They’re great at these picks.. Not sure what or who they’ll pick in the 1st and 2nd rounds though….

    Questions to Mr. Tigerlilac above: Wasn’t Julian Edelman an undrafted free agent I thought?

  3. Edelman was drafted in the 7th round.

    A college QB. On his draft day call, Belichick told him he didn’t know what position Julien would play, he just knew he could play football. He was right.

  4. Your team has drafted like crap the last 5-6 years. It’s like a blind squirrel finding a nut every few years. Bellacheat only got Brady as an after thought otherwise he would have taken a lot sooner. Can’t draft a wr to save his life.

  5. Tom Brady is nothing more than a nice little system QB with a little arm, suspended for cheating with ZERO rings to his name that he won for his teammates instead of the other way around and of course ZERO winning seasons without elite coaching.

    Bill drafts Chad Pennington or Marc Bulger the outcome is the same with multiple titles. And WITHOUT a jealous QB who cheated because he couldn’t stand fans loving Peyton Manning’s game a lot more than a guy throwing 2 yard passes with his weak little arm all day and the media calling that great. Tommy should have worked a lot harder on that noodle arm if he did fans would give him the respect the cult is demanding. It’s that simple.

  6. Edelman was drafted in the 7th round.

    A college QB. On his draft day call, Belichick told him he didn’t know what position Julien would play, he just knew he could play football. He was right.

    ++++++++++++++

    Did it ever occur to you that the garbage must also thought N’Keal Harry could play football? Even Rich Kotite picked two good players in just TWO seasons.

