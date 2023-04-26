Raiders draft picks 2023: Full list of Las Vegas’ draft picks for every round

Getty Images

After going 6-11 and missing out on the playoffs last season, head coach Josh McDaniels will be leading a new-look offense in 2023 in Las Vegas. Derek Carr, who has been the Raiders’ starting quarterback since 2014, was released in February and subsequently signed with the Saints. The Raiders also traded away star tight end Darren Waller to the Giants in March.

To replace Carr, Las Vegas signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract to step in as the new starting quarterback. Garoppolo, who worked with Josh McDaniels during their time together in New England, went 38-17 in the regular season during his time in San Francisco (.690 win%) but his time with the 49ers was riddled with injuries.

The Raiders have 12 picks in this year’s draft, beginning with the seventh overall selection. The franchise has struggled with early draft picks in recent years, with five of their six first round draft picks since 2019 no longer with the team. The only player from that group remaining on the team is RB Josh Jacobs, who the team placed a franchise tag on this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 7

Round 2: No. 38

Round 3: No. 70

Round 3: No. 100 (from KC through NYG)

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: No. 141

Round 5: No. 144 (from ATL)

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 204 (from DAL)

Round 6: No. 214

Round 7: No. 220 (from AZ)

Round 7: No. 231 (from NE)

