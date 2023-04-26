Report: Commanders won’t exercise Chase Young’s 2024 option

Getty Images

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has said that the team will not announce any decision about picking up the option on defensive end Chase Young‘s contract for the 2024 season until the May 2 deadline to make a call, but a report on Wednesday indicates that they have made up their minds.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the team will not exercise that option. The option would be fully guaranteed when exercised and would have set Young up to make $17.452 million next season.

Young was the second overall pick in 2020 and he won the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year award after recording 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries during his first season. He had 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in nine 2021 games before tearing his ACL and his recovery limited him to three games last season.

Passing on the option doesn’t mean the Commanders and Young will part ways after the 2023 season, but it opens the door to his departure if he doesn’t do enough to convince the team that he can repeat the kind of impact he had in his rookie year.