Report: Jets rework John Franklin-Myers’ contract

The Jets need salary cap space after the trade for Aaron Rodgers.

They already restructured Rodgers’ deal. They picked up his already guaranteed option bonus of $58.3 million, converting it into a signing bonus, making his cap hit for 2023 a mere $15.79 million.

They also have made at least one more tweak to a contract.

The team has converted $4.32 million of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers‘ base salary into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports. That creates $3.5 million in 2023 salary cap space.

Franklin-Myers has three years left on his deal.

He started all 17 games last season, making 38 tackles, five sacks and 20 quarterback hits.

