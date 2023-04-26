Report: Texans exploring trade options with 12th overall pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Texans own two of the first 12 picks in Thursday night’s first round, but they may not wind up making picks at No. 2 and No 12.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has not had many trade discussions about the first of their two picks, but that they are exploring moves involving the 12th selection. They have reportedly spoken to teams about moving in either direction once the first round is underway.

The direction they go could be linked to what they do with the No. 2 pick. Oddsmakers have edge rushers Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson as two of the three favorites to be selected with that pick and passing on a quarterback there could lead the Texans to look into a move back up the draft board in order to select one.

With the Panthers set to take a quarterback first overall, it looks like the Texans’ decision at No. 2 will have a lot to do with setting up how the rest of the first round plays out this year.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Report: Texans exploring trade options with 12th overall pick

  1. I’m geeking out for this draft. I don’t remember a draft being this difficult to predict.

  2. If allowed G.M. Nick Caserio will trade just to make a trade.
    Looking at his record with the Texans, In the 2022 NFL Draft he drafted
    TWO (2) First Round Selections and
    ONE (1) Second Round Selection that were unable to take the field on numerous occasions because of injuries sustained prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.
    He has also made Trades on NFL Draft Day the do not conform the Jimmy Johnson NFL Draft Trade Scale.
    Houston will never recover with the current General Manager Nick Casero because he has no long term plan and he can’t evaluate NFL Talent. He just likes to trade.
    Please lock him out of the Texans Draft Room.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.