Seahawks draft picks 2023: Full list of Seattle’s draft picks for every round

In the first year of the post-Russell Wilson era, the Seattle Seahawks went 9-8 last season, finishing second in the NFC West and reaching the playoffs, losing at San Francisco in the Wild Card. After being named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year last season, quarterback Geno Smith signed a new three-year deal in March, reportedly worth up to $105 million.

The Seahawks’ first pick in this year’s draft is fifth overall, acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. It is the first time that Seattle has a top-five selection in the draft since taking LB Aaron Curry fourth overall in 2009, one year before Pete Carroll became head coach. The Seahawks also have the 20th overall pick in the first round this year, along with two second round picks, one from the Broncos from the Wilson trade (37th overall) as well as their own (52nd overall).

This is the second-straight draft in which the Seahawks have a top-10 pick acquired from Denver in the Wilson trade, after using the Broncos’ ninth overall pick to select LT Charles Cross last year. Cross started every game for Seattle at left tackle last season as the team enjoyed great success from their 2022 draft picks. RB Kenneth Walker III (2nd round pick in 2022) finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting while CB Tariq Woolen (5th round pick in in 2022), who finished tied for the league-lead with six interceptions last season, finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Seattle also selected RT Abraham Lucas in the third round last year, with Lucas serving as the team’s starting right tackle as a rookie.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 5 (from DEN)

Round 1: No. 20

Round 2: No. 37 (from DEN)

Round 2: No. 52

Round 3: No. 83

Round 4: No. 123

Round 5: No. 151 (from PIT)

Round 5: No. 154

Round 6: No. 198

Round 7: No. 237

