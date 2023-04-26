Will Levis: Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

April 26, 2023
Earlier this week, betting markets moved the odds toward former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers.

That seemed to trace back to a Reddit post claiming that Levis was telling friends and family that Carolina informed him he’d be the top pick of this year’s draft.

Levis is in Kansas City for Thursday’s first round and was asked at an NFL Play 60 event about that post.

“I don’t want to speak on it too much. But just don’t believe everything you read on the internet,” Levis said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

Alabama’s Bryce Young has long been expected to be Carolina’s pick at No. 1 overall. On Tuesday, head coach Frank Reich said the Panthers had come to a consensus in their building on who the first pick will be. But that choice won’t become public until Carolina turns in the pick on Thursday night.

Levis is still expected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board, perhaps as soon as No. 2 overall to the Texans. The Colts at No. 4 have also been heavily linked to Levis.

However, that is contingent on you believing what you read on the internet — which, of course, is where you’re reading this now.

