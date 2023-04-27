As expected, Aaron Rodgers is working out with Jets Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2023, 10:54 AM EDT
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
During his first press conference as a member of the Jets on Wednesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if he plans to practice with the team in the offseason and he said he would be at the facility with the rest of the team on Thursday.

Rodgers made good on that answer. The Jets posted video of Rodgers throwing a pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard to their Twitter account on Thursday.

Lazard is not one of Rodgers’ new teammates as the two players spent the last five seasons together in Green Bay, but they didn’t do a lot of offseason work together in recent years as Rogers opted not to take part in the voluntary portions of Green Bay’s program. That made his plans for this offseason with the Jets a point of great interest around his new team, but Rodgers said he wanted to be around to get to know members of the team and “put together some fun events” as part of the bonding.

Thursday’s workout started that process and the Jets will be hoping that his presence sets them on the path to great success over the rest of 2023.

  2. So thumb twiddling counts as a work out. He better slow down or he could break it again, just like he did last year and ruined our season.

  3. “As expected, Aaron Rodgers is working out with Jets Thursday”.

    High time he did that

  5. “Throwing to Lazard”…LOL

    That’s not really “working out”. This is embarrassing. This is like Brady messing around with Edelman and Amendola in Montana with their shirts off at his cabin.

    This is just the beginning of the Erin Watch all year long.

  8. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure might be wondering why he couldn’t be bothered to show up last year?

  9. cheeseisfattening says:
    April 27, 2023 at 11:41 am
    So get him out of green bay and his becomes a model teammate, huh?
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzz

    (…..and he’s been shipped out, why?)

  10. not a Jets fan, even a little bit, but I want them to win the Superbowl so badly. Even if they have to beat my Cowboys to do it, don’t care. Seeing Aaron’s smug, satisfied face next to the Lombardi on every sports mag’s front page will be so worth it.

  11. He threw a couple of balls so they could shoot some photos and videos for PR purposes, and then it was off to another introspection retreat.

  12. “As expected, Aaron Rodgers is working out with Jets Thursday”

    Actually, the headline should read, “Surprisingly, Aaron Rodgers is working out with Jets Thursday.”

    He didn’t do it last year and was a rare participant before that. Yes, he said he was going to yesterday, but the man is a pathological prevaricator, if not an outright liar, so his statements no longer have credibility.

  13. Lazard is the only Jets receiver that Rodgers doesn’t need to work out with. I think the “workout” is just for show. Let’s see what happens during OTAs.

  15. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure might be wondering why he couldn’t be bothered to show up last year?

    Because he’s Aaron Rodgers, the consummate teammate, and he didn’t have to!

