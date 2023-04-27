Bills trade up to No. 25, take Dalton Kincaid

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2023, 11:10 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Pac-12 Championship - Utah vs USC
Getty Images

The Bills traded up to the No. 25 spot in the first round on Thursday night and they used their newly acquired pick to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid is the first tight end to be picked in this year’s draft. He caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his final college season and his addition gives Bills quarterback Josh Allen another weapon to use as they try for another AFC East title.

Dawson Knox is also at tight end in Buffalo while Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis lead the way at wide receiver.

Jacksonville previously owned the 25th pick as a result of trading out of No. 24 in a deal with the Giants. They picked up two picks the NFC East club and got No. 27 and a fourth-round selection from Buffalo.

 

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Bills trade up to No. 25, take Dalton Kincaid

  2. The last time the Bills used a 1st rd pick on a tight end was the same draft they got Jim Kelly. He didn’t stick around long.The time before that was nearly 50 years ago in 1974. He wasn’t all that either.
    I hope Beane knows what he’s doing with this one.

  4. So dumb. Good idea to use 2 pass catching tight ends. Bad idea to ignore pass rush and linebacker. Trading up two spots to get a platoon player in the first round costs them two tries at getting good on defense. Three of their four best defensive players are over 30, and their backups stink. This smells like Atlanta trading up to get Julio Jones after giving up 48 points in the NFC Championshop Game. This is just so shortsighted and shows a shocking lack of awareness about the weaknesses on the roster.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.