Bills trade up to No. 25, take Dalton Kincaid

Getty Images

The Bills traded up to the No. 25 spot in the first round on Thursday night and they used their newly acquired pick to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid is the first tight end to be picked in this year’s draft. He caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his final college season and his addition gives Bills quarterback Josh Allen another weapon to use as they try for another AFC East title.

Dawson Knox is also at tight end in Buffalo while Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis lead the way at wide receiver.

Jacksonville previously owned the 25th pick as a result of trading out of No. 24 in a deal with the Giants. They picked up two picks the NFC East club and got No. 27 and a fourth-round selection from Buffalo.