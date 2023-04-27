Buccaneers select Calijah Kancey at No. 19

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 27, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Western Michigan at Pitt
The Buccaneers have a new defensive lineman.

Tampa Bay has brought in Calijah Kancey with the 19th overall pick of this year’s draft.

Kancey is considered undersized but made plenty of plays at Pitt. He recorded 7.0 sacks with 13.0 tackles for loss in 2021 and 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in 2022.

He was named the ACC defensive player of the year in 2022 and was a unanimous All-American. Kancey was also a two-time, first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and 2022.

He’ll now head to Tampa Bay to join a defense that has excelled under head coach (and former defensive coordinator) Todd Bowles.

  1. Solid choice with Vita there as well. If this kid works outs out they have a pretty solid run and pass defense.

