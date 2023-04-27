Colts select Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick

Getty Images

The Colts have selected a quarterback.

With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Indianapolis has selected Anthony Richardson out of Florida.

Richardson has been thought of as a potential target for the Colts, who have needed a franchise quarterback since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck during the 2019 preseason. After a playoff season with Philip Rivers, one year with Carson Wentz, and one year with Matt Ryan, the Colts have elected to go the rookie route.

In his one year starting at Florida, Richardson completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards with nine touchdowns.

Now, Richardson will work with new head coach Shane Steichen, who has helped develop Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts as an offensive coordinator in the last few years.