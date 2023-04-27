Colts select Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 27, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT
The Colts have selected a quarterback.

With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Indianapolis has selected Anthony Richardson out of Florida.

Richardson has been thought of as a potential target for the Colts, who have needed a franchise quarterback since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck during the 2019 preseason. After a playoff season with Philip Rivers, one year with Carson Wentz, and one year with Matt Ryan, the Colts have elected to go the rookie route.

In his one year starting at Florida, Richardson completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards with nine touchdowns.

Now, Richardson will work with new head coach Shane Steichen, who has helped develop Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts as an offensive coordinator in the last few years.

10 responses to “Colts select Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick

  1. So, looks like the coach and GM will be in the unemployment line by the end of 2024 along with their draft pick.

  3. Colts are clueless! The #3 pick for a guy with very little experience & less than stellar numbers at Florida – he’s got bust written all over him.

  7. Colts are clueless! The #3 pick for a guy with very little experience & less than stellar numbers at Florida – he’s got bust written all over him…

    4th pick…. clueless.

  8. A great athlete whose most impressive football-related skill is his ability to do backflips.

  9. Ballard butchers the position AGAIN. I’m out. 25 years with this team and I’m finally officially done

