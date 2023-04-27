Cowboys select Mazi Smith at No. 26

Posted by Charean Williams on April 27, 2023, 11:25 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue
The Cowboys likely couldn’t believe their luck when their turn came to draft in the first round.

After a long wait, the Cowboys had their choice of Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith and three of the top four tight ends. The Bills jumped them, trading up to take Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick.

With the 26th selection, the Cowboys took the run-stopper, Mazi Smith.

It wasn’t a sexy pick, but he fills a long-time need inside.

Johnathan Hankins, Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore are their other top options at the position.

  3. Just be stout in the run game….the other D-players will take care of the rest. I’m good with the pick.

