Cowboys select Mazi Smith at No. 26

The Cowboys likely couldn’t believe their luck when their turn came to draft in the first round.

After a long wait, the Cowboys had their choice of Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith and three of the top four tight ends. The Bills jumped them, trading up to take Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick.

With the 26th selection, the Cowboys took the run-stopper, Mazi Smith.

It wasn’t a sexy pick, but he fills a long-time need inside.

Johnathan Hankins, Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore are their other top options at the position.