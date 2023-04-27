How many running backs will go tonight?

April 27, 2023
A debate has been raging in the run up to the draft regarding whether running backs should be taken in round one, and particularly whether any running backs should go in the top 10.

Last year, there was no first-round running back. None have gone higher than No. 24 since 2018, when Saquon Barkley became the No. 2 overall pick, to the Giants.

This year, the over-under is 1.5, and the thinking is that both Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be selected.

Robinson seems to be on track for the top 10, given that he’s regarded as one of the most talented players in the draft.

The question becomes two-fold. First, can other running backs be gotten in later rounds who are nearly as good? Second, and more importantly, is a team that takes a running back in round one — and particularly in the top 10 — comfortable with the injury risk inherent to the position.

For Robinson, who could see plenty of time in the slot, the risk could be a little lower. But the risk will still be there.

The risk became a reality for Barkley, making the player who was a boom as a rookie quickly go bust in Year Two. Again, it’s not the player’s fault. It’s the position.

But because of that reality of the position, it makes sense to carefully consider other options in round one, given that other running backs will be available in later rounds of the draft.

18 responses to “How many running backs will go tonight?

  2. I hope Philly takes Bijan at ten because Howard Eskin threatened to retire if they do. I can’t think of a better reason to do it.

  4. Aside from Bijan’s RB ability and high character, he is an exceptional receiver. His Coach, Steve Sarkisian, said he was the best receiver and had the best hands on the team. I would envision him being used as a Receiver from the slot, raising his value.

  6. Today’s college RBs already KNOW that the NFL devalues the RB position, and it is now a RB-by-committee. Yet college RBs don’t switch positions simply because the NFL pays better than McDonald’s, and these RBs just don’t have the skillset or experience to make high 6 figures in the real world right out of college.

  7. Florio says that the last time a running back went higher was 2018. That was last years rushing leader Josh Jacobs. He has over 4700 yards rushing, 40 touchdowns and another 1,000 yards plus receiving. Seems to have worked out OK.

  9. Also, if you look at the 2022 rushing yards leaders, Jacobs, Henry, Chubb, Barkley, Sanders and Cook all are first or second round picks. Yes, it is a passing league. Those six guys are good football players and every teams needs good players.

  11. The lifespan of a top producing RB is about 5 years, so taking one in the first round gives you the fifth year option then you can drop them with no future money counting against the cap.
    As a Lions fan I’m hoping (dreaming,more likely) they take Bijan at #6 or trade down a bit couple spots and take him. Remember the Rams made it to the Super Bowl with Goff at QB, because they had a good defense and a peak Todd Gurley to keep the chains and clock moving and the other team’s offense off the field.

  12. 2 RB’s might go in Rd 1. Robinson is most definitely gone by pick 15. He’s gonna be a game changer. He’s a bigger faster version of Aaron Jones. Cowboys might trade up for him if Robinson isn’t gone before pick 12. Gibbs will go late 1st Rd 29,30, or 31.
    There’s only 31 1st Rd picks this year.

  13. mypftcommentingaccount says:

    Plenty of talent that can be picked in later rounds or as UDFA.
    And you get what you pay for. 2021 has Taylor, Chubb, Mixon, Harris, Cook, Gibson and Elliot in yards rushing. Gibson was a 3rd round pick and the rest are 1st or 2nd.

  14. I think you are going to see more college RB’s stay in college longer, due to NIL. If they can make their millions in college, might be a better call. You might see some RB’s that don’t get much playing time in college declare for the draft early, take their chance on getting drafted in middle rounds and make as much cheddar as they can.

  15. Think we see both Bijan and Gibbs selected tonight. Both ballers and instantly make their respective team better.

  16. eaglesfan290 says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:50 am

    One and done, it’s just not a position that teams value.
    ********************************************************
    What is that supposed to mean EaglesFan? “One and done”? RBs last more than on year.
    Yes, it is no longer “valued” as much, but that doesn’t mean they are not important. The best teams have a complementary running game and passing game.
    This is really just a stupid trend on analytics. Teams with no running game at all are eventually exposed by a good defense.

  17. I think it depends on how the team uses the RB. If you plan to use the RB in the passing game and you have a back that can really exploit defenses in the passing game then yes it makes sense to draft a RB in the first round because you are essentially drafting a WR who can also rush. But if you are just drafting a big physical back that will add little to the passing game then it makes better sense to wait till the 2nd round or later.

  18. In a few months from now, most people parroting the “you don’t take a RB in R1!” thing, will then sit in basements all over America for their fantasy football drafts and draft a RB in R1.

