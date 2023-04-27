Jalen Carter says Eagles will take him at No. 10, if he’s there

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2023, 9:37 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

When Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter slammed the door on making any visits to teams not taking in the top 10, the explanation was either that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was trying to speak a top-10 selection into existence or that Rosenhaus knew Carter will indeed be taken in the top 10.

When Carter accepted an invitation to the draft, it became more sensible to think he wasn’t walking into the embarrassment of slipping from the top 10.

On Wednesday, Carter was asked whether he’s gotten a “promise” from the Eagles that they’ll take him at No. 10.

Yes sir,” Carter said.

And so it’s likely that Carter will indeed be a top-10 pick, and that Rosenhaus has gotten an assurance from Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman that, if Carter is there, he’ll be the pick. The real question is whether Carter slips past the Seahawks at No. 5. The Seahawks remain the betting favorites to take him, in that spot.

Some would say it will be good for Carter to fall a bit. As one G.M. explained it to PFT after the red flags started flying, taking Carter early will validate the behaviors that created the concerns, making him think he needs to make no changes. For Carter’s sake, a little bit of humble pie now could result in him feasting on money and fame and potentially championships later.

23 responses to “Jalen Carter says Eagles will take him at No. 10, if he’s there

  5. He’s responsible for the deaths of 2 people, and that’s not the kind of karma you want chasing you around

  6. “after the red flags started flying, taking Carter early will validate the behaviors that created the concerns, making him think he needs to make no changes”

    Ah yes, because the NFL is well known already for prioritizing player behavior over player performance…

  7. If I’m Roseman, and listening to this kid leak draft plans, I’d no longer be interested in drafting him. Stay away from this idiot.

  9. Ah yes, the Shoulder Chip Paradox. A player develops a chip on the shoulder from being drafted lower than hoped. But, if he had already had that chip on their shoulder, they probably would have been drafted higher. If the Seahawks sense that Carter could drop, they may be willing to take the chance that he’ll be on the board with the 20th overall pick.

  10. The guy is a liar.. now he’s trying to manipulate teams into taking him top 10 by saying a Super Bowl team will if they won’t.. this dude should slide right out of the first round, he won’t though.

  11. But will he be available for OTA’s after that hard slap on the wrist?

  12. bozobiden says:
    April 27, 2023 at 9:47 am
    He’s responsible for the deaths of 2 people, and that’s not the kind of karma you want chasing you around
    _______________________________________________________

    No he’s not. The guy driving the car that wrecked is responsible for those deaths. That said, I wouldn’t touch this guy in the top 20. Unless he’s greatly humbled, he’ll have learned no lessons at all. His whole “not talking to anyone outside of 10” tells me he’s learned nothing.

  14. Didn’t Philly already draft the last Georgia all world fat guy last year? Guy was supposed to be all world and I don’t recall ever hearing a thing about him

    Beware of SEC fat guys

  16. All signs point to trouble with this guy. Jalen maybe play a snap before you declare yourself worlds greatest. Remember you never played against an NFL team before. Nickname him Bass, as in Large Mouth.

  17. This looks like as sure a case of crash-and-burn disappointment as any player in recent memory. Low character always has a bill due eventually.

    I think it’s a preview of what NIL is going to make pervasive. He’s a millionaire before getting drafted, contributed to the deaths of two people, and who cares, let’s do a Black Friday rush to get him!

  20. I put the over/under on days of this guy’s rookie holdout at 28 days, and the over/under on lbs overweight he shows up when he does, is 15.

    If your team is drafting anywhere from 3 to 12 tonight, pray they don’t take him. I will be.

  22. If anyone has ever deserved a draft day fall and a good dose of humility it’s this guy. Unfortunately, it probably won’t happen.

  23. I grew up an Oakland Raiders fan in the 60’s and 70’s. A few mercenaries with “red flags “ is not necessarily a bad thing.

