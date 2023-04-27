Jets select Will McDonald with 15th pick

Posted by Charean Williams on April 27, 2023, 10:03 PM EDT
Northern Iowa v Iowa State
Getty Images

The Jets got their quarterback earlier this week, introducing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. As part of the trade, they gave up the 13th overall pick.

The Packers took Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness with that selection, and the Steelers then jumped the Jets in a trade with the Patriots to get Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Jones was the last of the top tackles remaining.

Rodgers probably would have loved to have had Jones protecting him.

Instead, the Jets used the 15th overall choice on Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald.

McDonald played 54 games with 23 starts in college and made 123 tackles, 42 tackles for loss and 34 sacks in his five-year career. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors three consecutive seasons.

4 responses to "Jets select Will McDonald with 15th pick

  2. Not a Jets fan so I don’t really care, but the kid that announced the pick was awesome.

  4. The Jets draft room had the most hugging I’ve ever seen in a draft room. Aaron Rodgers brings everyone together.

