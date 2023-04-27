Jim Irsay: As much intrigue and debate as I’ve seen at top of draft

Getty Images

The Colts are expected to take a quarterback early in Thursday night’s first round, but the identity of that quarterback is tougher to pin down than it might have been in previous drafts.

While Bryce Young is generally expected to be the first overall pick, uncertainty about what the Texans will do at No. 2 and whether someone will trade with the Cardinals to move into the No. 3 spot have made it hard to predict who will be around for the Colts. There’s also the question of which quarterback Colts head coach Shane Steichen thinks would be the best fit for his offensive plans.

All of that has left Colts owner Jim Irsay as interested to see how things play out as anybody else.

“People think . . . the decision’s made, or decision makers aren’t telling anyone,” Irsay said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “That’s not true a lot of times. Honestly, this is as much intrigue and as much debate [as I’ve seen]. You have four guys and they’re all worthy of being the No. 1 pick in the draft. Any of the four you take at [No.] 1, people can’t slam anyone for it. I’m not being evasive. I’m being honest. Really, we are still debating what our options are.”

The Colts likely have a preference for how things will play out, but events in front of them could lead that debate to continue right until the moment the Colts hand in their pick.