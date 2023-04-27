Lamar Jackson deal would have a “traditional” quarterback structure

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT
Yes, indeed, the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are close to a new contract. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports broke the new a little while ago.

Apparently, it’s been a hot topic for those of us who like to sniff things out. A recent tweet by OBJ seems to have put people on the trail.

It wasn’t easy, but it’s been nailed down. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it will be a “traditional” quarterback structure. Which means that Jackson ditched his effort to get a Deshaun Watson-style contract,  with massive full guarantees at signing.

Jackson essentially has realized that he eventually needs to say “yes” to something, so why not take the best deal the Ravens will do?

Along the way of getting to the truth, I mentioned to someone who would know the answer that I heard a contract with Lamar is almost done. In response, the person said, “I’ve heard that fifteen times over the past year.”

My reply: “That’s not a denial.”

The sources retort: “If you want to be a lawyer again, leave the media.”

Zing.

But once a lawyer, always a lawyer. And it apparently didn’t take a lawyer or an agent to finally get the Ravens and Jackson together, if/when it happens.

Of course, there’s now a risk that Jackson will be upset that word of the deal got out, and that he’ll go the other way. In this most unique of unique situations, nothing can be ruled out.

11 responses to “Lamar Jackson deal would have a “traditional” quarterback structure

  2. Almost beat the Bungles with Huntley. Game over bungles. Zero championships. No money for Burrow. Just move the team already!

  4. Can’t fight a cartel alone. If the owners are going to illegally collude there is nothing that you can do about it. However Jackson never once said that he wants a fully guaranteed deal. In fact he said that he doesn’t. Why are people just running with a rumor like it’s fact I don’t know but finally some hope for Ravens fans.

  6. Feel sorry for Ravens fans if they sign this clown to more than a 1 yr deal in the 30 K range. Anything more blares desperation.

  7. What, did he finally break and get an agent? Details, let’s see the details Mike!

  9. zoeboy813 says:
    April 27, 2023 at 4:32 pm
    You mean traditional “running back” structure?
    __________________________________________
    He is the best running back in the NFL and a top 10 pocket pocket passer. Hence elite QB status

  10. Watch for a trade. Jackson to Houston for 2 overall and next years first. Then the raven take Stroud.

