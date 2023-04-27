Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to terms on five-year deal

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 27, 2023, 4:40 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

At long last, the deal is done.

Lamar Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract with the Ravens through 2027, the team announced on Thursday.

“You know for the last few months there’s been a lot of he say, she say. A lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on,” Jackson said in a video posted on the Ravens’ social media account. “But for the next five years, there’s a lot of Flock going on. Let’s go, baby. Let’s go. Let’s go, man. Can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to be there. Can’t wait to light up M&T for the next five years. Let’s get it.”

While the money has not been disclosed, PFT reported earlier on Thursday that the deal will have a “traditional” quarterback structure. That means he is not expected to have a fully-guaranteed contract like Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Instead, his numbers will likely be more in line with the deal Jalen Hurts recently signed with the Eagles.

The agreement brings to an end a process that started years ago and keeps the quarterback with Baltimore for the foreseeable future. The club had used the non-exclusive franchise tag to guarantee it would have at least a chance of matching any offer sheet Jackson reached with another team. But Jackson did not receive much — if any — interest.

The Ravens drafted Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft — trading back into the first round to do so. Jackson took over as the club’s starting quarterback midway through his rookie season and proceeded to become the league MVP in 2019. He led the league with 36 passing touchdowns that season while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven TDs.

In his 70 games with 61 starts, Jackson has completed 64 percent of his passes for 12,209 yards with 101 touchdowns and 38 picks. He’s rushed for 4,437 yards with 24 touchdowns, twice going over 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

50 responses to “Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to terms on five-year deal

  2. Crazy how now that he is “Paid” he wants to be a Raven… work is going to be awkward for him and his bosses

  4. The only logical outcome, really glad it’s done. Not a Ravens fan (Niners), but I enjoy watching Jackson immensely, he’s a special talent and it would have been a bummer to see him play somewhere else.

  5. Looks like another half decade of the Ravens being relevant in the regular season then a one and done team in the playoffs

  12. Like real estate, market value is usually defined by the last closed deal in your neighborhood

  13. Bad mistake on the Raven’s part. Lamar is already on the decline. FYI, I just watched Lamar’s “zoom” (?) post. It was embarrassing watching him.

  15. So a middle of the pack QB(last two seasons) is getting top QB money? Only the Ravens and Browns would give a QB such a lucrative deal!

  17. What will the rabble say when Jackson signs a contract making him the highest paid player in history… with his Mom as agent???

  19. dezno24 says:
    April 27, 2023 at 4:42 pm
    But but but but but you said he needs an agent!!! Smh Good for him!
    =================================================================================
    No, Florio said he that if Lamar wanted to get the best deal, he would hire an agent. Plenty of players dont have agents. And in the end, those players usually get less than they would have gotten (even after paying the agent fee).

  22. Our long national nightmare (at least for Ravens fans) is over.

    OK, let’s cue the running quarterback jabs!

  23. zoeboy813 says:
    April 27, 2023 at 4:43 pm
    Crazy how now that he is “Paid” he wants to be a Raven… work is going to be awkward for him and his bosses

    ——————————-

    Sounds like wishful thinking on your part.

    Nothing awkward about all that money going to LJ and his employers kissing some butt.

  24. The Ravens owe the Eagles. If that Hurts extention doesn’t happen, this Jackson deal doesn’t happen.

  25. Paying him for five years, but he’ll likely only be healthy enough to play three years worth of games. Ravens management really went downhill the last year or two.

  27. A lot of people were hoping Lamar didn’t get this contract, and I see a lot of haters in the comments now. I wonder why…

  28. mackcarrington says:
    April 27, 2023 at 4:46 pm

    Pat Mahomes is already saying he wants “Lamar Jackson “ money.

    ===

    And he’ll get it, but he has something even more important: all-time NFL legend status. Two rings and already recognized as one of the best and most successful players in league history. He’ll be remembered as long as there is an NFL.

    Jackson is a rich guy who’s never won anything. That may be enough for him, which would explain a lot.

  29. Good is the enemy of great. I would bet my house we won’t see the Ravens in the Super Bowl in the next 5 years, now that they’ve settled for good.

  30. Good for LJ. Glad he got the bag.

    Also good for the rest of the league, as the Ravens will be another team crippled by overspending on a QB.

  33. isheimfromcolfax says:
    April 27, 2023 at 4:51 pm
    That’s a lot for a guy who stinks.

    The Ravens are better with Jackson than Huntley. As no one is factoring in a running OC all these years, I will reserve judgement. Either way, Jackson is fun to watch, regardless of wins and losses.

  34. 12,209 yards sounds like a lot but over 70 games that is just under 175yds per game. Mahomes would jump out a window if his average was that.

  35. You know for the last few months there’s been a lot of he say, she say…

    ========================================

    Lamer talking with his mom?

  36. Nobody else wanted the scrub. They are gonna hope he plays well enough so they can trade him, but nobody wants a mediocre QB.

  37. I look forward to watching Cincinnati win the division while Lamar spent the last half of the season on the bench for the next 5 years

  39. Jalen Hurts has been to a Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson is 1 – 3 in the playoffs.

  40. Money lost for not doing a deal for the past two years was the loss. He probably lost 60 million for the last two years. maybe more

  41. He could have had a deal last year nearly as good if he had an agent who would tell him what his actual value was. This drama was totally unnecessary.

  42. I have no dog in this hunt, but good for Lamar and Ravens to get this worked out. Was concerned he might make a life-altering error as a result of bad advice. (Packers fan).

  44. BonnieReadsAndWrites says:
    April 27, 2023 at 5:01 pm
    Jalen Hurts has been to a Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson is 1 – 3 in the playoffs
    __________________________________________

    Hurts has had one good season with an all-star level supporting cast. Jackson has had 3 good seasons with the worst supporting cast in football. Jackson’s pocket passer rating is also better than Hurts. I like Hurts but come on. Beating Daniel Jones and Josh Johnson at home isn’t that impressive.

  46. Good for the Ravens and the rest of the league. Just play solid run defense and BAL is toast. The OBJ meltdowns are going to be sugary sweet!

  48. Gonna be great watching Baltimore in cap hell while their QB spends most of his seasons nursing injuries

  49. Still think the FO wanted the two firsts and a young QB but now it’s plan B. Oh well. Only 5 draft picks this year, 1,3,4,5,6

  50. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    April 27, 2023 at 4:45 pm
    46 wins in 61 starts is very impressive.

    ———-

    1-3 in the postseason stinks

