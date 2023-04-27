Lamar Jackson’s deal is five years, $260 million

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT
The details are beginning to trickle in on the Lamar Jackson contract. The truth won’t be known until the full deal can be reviewed and analyzed.

Per multiple reports, it’s a five-year, $260 million deal, with $185 million in total guarantees.

There has been some confusion as to whether it’s an extension of his one-year, $32.4 million franchise tender — especially since the team announced it as an extension. (Because he wasn’t under contract, there was nothing to extend.) Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it is a straight five-year deal.

That means it’s worth $52 million per year. That makes it, on the surface, significantly more valuable than the Jalen Hurts contract, since Hurts gets less than $260 million over the next SIX years.

With $185 million in total guarantees, the all-important full guarantee at signing isn’t known. Jackson wanted the Deshaun Watson deal — five years, $230 million, every penny guaranteed. We’ll eventually know how much is guaranteed at signing and then, more importantly, how much of the remaining injury guarantees convert to full guarantees in 2024, 2025, and/or 2026.

The structure and the cash flow will be critical. As it stands, it truly is a traditional structure for a quarterback contract. The full guarantees at signing will fall short of $185 million.

Will they be $133 million, as they were under the offer he rejected in August 2022? Will another $35 million flip to fully guaranteed after one season, the way it would have happened under the offer he rejected in August 2022?

That’s all to be determined when the final details are revealed. And that will happen not long after the contract is officially signed.

  2. Baltimore will not finish in 1st place a single time over the next 5 seasons in their division let alone the AFC Conference.

  3. Good move for him and team. There are only about 10 guys that are actually good playing this position in the NFL. Draft is a total crapshoot for QB’s.

  5. Let’s see…that comes out to about 260 million per playoff win…
    That sounds reasonable… SMH

  7. This is an absolute albatross of a contract. At the end of the day it will be measured by playoff wins, because the last time I checked, money ain’t free. Significantly limits the ability to get the players everyone keeps telling me Lamar needs to succeed (better WRs! better O line!). Good luck, Ravens. You’re going to need it.

  8. Lamar Jackson’s is an elite QB, RB and agent. The modern day Bo Jackson.

  9. Remember just because the owners are billionaires doesn’t necessarily mean they are smart. It’s called inherited wealth.
    Anyway I think Ravens feel like they won the war because he didn’t get the $200 plus million. I still think he was overpaid.

  10. Not a Jackson fan – at all. But I would have to say he came out of this the big winner. A lot of people looking stupid right now.

  13. 50 mil a year for a guy who is injury prone and doesn’t have a clutch factor after December lol….big win for the AFC North teams

  15. Overpaid for a guy with how many playoff wins and how many games played last two seasons? This game now is all about build your team and bring in cheap 1st round QB’s so you get 5 years, that are mobile and can play flag football. Unless your like Mahomes and Hurts who are smart enough to leave some on the table so they have talent around them.

  16. The going rate, apparently. The QB market is crazy! Good for Lamar and the team for reaching agreement.

  18. Looks like Lamar did a better job than you gave him credit for. now calculate the money he saved not having an agent please i would like to see you put it in writing that #8 was millions of dollars smarter than everybody else.

  20. It sounds good but the devil’s in the details. If every penny is gaurenteed then someone at the Ravens should be losing their job – in the same way they must have lost their mind!

  21. By not doing a deal 2 years ago, he lost a ton of money he’ll never get back. He could have been in the last or next-to-last year of a short-term deal and maximized the return a lot better.

    Maybe he should have had a better agent

