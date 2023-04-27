Lions add Jack Campbell at No. 18

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT
The Lions have made their second pick of the first round.

Head coach Dan Campbell’s team selected linebacker Jack Campbell with the 18th overall pick of the 2023 draft. They originally held the sixth pick, but traded down to No. 12 and selected former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs earlier in the evening.

Campbell had 128 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions for Iowa in 2022 and he won the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. He’s the second Iowa defensive player taken in the first round as Lukas Van Ness went to the Packers with the 13th overall pick.

The Lions do not have any other first-rounders, but they have three second-round picks and a third-rounder on tap for Friday night.

  2. 6’5 LB who crushed it at the combine, we needed LB. When we look at our picks in total Brad Holmes is going to nail every pick and will be contributors right away, which we need to take over the North.

  4. Hopefully Gibbs will exceed his expectations. Get rid of swift for a mid to late rd pick…but great draft pick with Campbell he will be a solid 3 down LB that is much needed on the lions defense. Hopefully Brad Holmes can work more magic in day 2

