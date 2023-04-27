Lions at No. 12 take Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Getty Images

Running backs have been devalued in the modern NFL. The Lions didn’t get the memo.

In a stunning decision, the Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

With Bijan Robinson going to the Falcons at No. 8, two running backs are off the board in the first dozen picks.

Robinson was widely regarded as the best running back prospect in recent years, but Gibbs isn’t that kind of prospect. Even if you think a running back is worth a first-round pick, it’s hard to imagine why you’d think Gibbs is that running back.

This was a shocking move by the Lions.