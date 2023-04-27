Lions trade Rams’ pick to Cardinals, who take Paris Johnson

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions secured the sixth overall pick in the draft, thanks to the Rams stinking last year. The Lions have now given that pick away.

The Cardinals have traded up to No. 6 from No. 12, the pick they acquired in trading down with the Texans. To make the move up by six spots, the Cardinals surrendered only the No. 34 overall pick in the draft.

And with that selection, the Cardinals took the guy quarterback Kyler Murray coveted — Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson, Jr.

Many thought the Cardinals would have taken him at No. 3. Instead, they worked the board, picked up a first- and third-round pick in 2024, kept a high second-round pick, and still got the guy they quite likely would have taken in the first place, at No. 3.