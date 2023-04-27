Monti Ossenfort: I don’t foresee a DeAndre Hopkins trade happening

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 27, 2023, 9:39 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Cardinals have made a few trades on Thursday, one to resolve a tampering issue, others to acquire draft picks.

But it appears they won’t make another with a star receiver — at least for now.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, General Manager Monti Ossenfort said of a potential trade of DeAndre Hopkins, “I don’t foresee that happening.”

Hopkins has long been rumored to be on the move this offseason. Earlier this week, former NFL defensive back Pacman Jones said Hopkins could be traded to the Bills or Chiefs at some point this week.

Despite Ossenfort’s statement, there’s still a chance Hopkins could be traded. But it appears a team will have to overwhelm Arizona with its offer in order to pry him away from the desert.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Monti Ossenfort: I don’t foresee a DeAndre Hopkins trade happening

  1. We knew that when you traded with the Texans. No one is going to trade and give a raise to Hopkins with his age, failed test, and injury issues.

  3. Cardinals are not going to force teams to part with a first or second….maybe not even a third. Hopkins is a problem child.

  4. Arizona is going to have a pretty dominant offense this next with a dominant OL in front of a healthy Murray with all the talent they have at WR/TE. Montis done a great job in the draft adding even more picks to build with.

  7. gochief58 says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:19 pm
    Good luck with that contract and production
    ————————————————————————

    Hopkins was one of the top WRs in the NFL with Murray throwing to him despite not having anyone else healthy at WR he was AVGn 100YDs per game receiving with Murray. What are u talking about? Productions never been an issue, which is why every fan base still wants him on their team genius. His contract isn’t bad going forward either given he’s 30 and has only 2YRs left on it ensuring they get the rest of his prime . Hopkins is still one of the top WRs in football his production hasn’t fell off at all on the field. His game was never speed it was always his ridiculous wing span, hands , ability to catch passes in traffic n win contested 50/50 balls all of which he is still elite at.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.