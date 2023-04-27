Packers are excited for Jordan Love “and his growth”

Getty Images

The Packers bid farewell to Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday.

The quarterback delivered a Super Bowl and four league MVPs. He won 147 regular-season games and 11 postseason games.

Now, with Rodgers traded to the Jets, it’s Jordan Love‘s time and Jordan Love’s team.

“We have so much appreciation for the 18 years and what Aaron did for this organization, his commitment to this place and so much success here,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said, via NFL.com. “There’s always a little bittersweetness there, as far as that goes, but at the same time we’re really excited for what this team can do moving forward. Excited for Jordan and his growth. . . . He’s very energized and ready to go.”

Love is working with teammates in Green Bay in the team’s offseason program, preparing for his first season as the starter. Gutekunst said he had a “great conversation” with Love on Wednesday.

“He’s excited,” Gutekunst said, via the team website. “I think his teammates are excited for him to get his opportunity. I think he’s in a really good place; he’s in great shape. Again, it’s really early, but I think he’s ready for this opportunity and excited for it.”

Love, the 26th overall selection in 2020, has played only 10 games with one start in three seasons.

In his first three seasons sitting behind Brett Favre, Rodgers appeared in only seven games, with no starts, and threw 59 passes with a touchdown and an interception. So, when the Packers parted ways with Favre after the 2007 season, they weren’t completely sure what they had in Rodgers.

If only the transition works out as well this time. . . .