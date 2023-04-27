Packers take Lukas Van Ness with 13th overall pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2023, 9:45 PM EDT
Nevada v Iowa
Getty Images

The Packers kicked off the post-Aaron Rodgers era by taking Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.

Green Bay used the 13th overall pick to add Van Ness on Thursday night. They acquired the pick as part of the trade that sent Rodgers to the Jets this week.

Van Ness led Iowa with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during the 2022 season and he makes it four straight defensive players in the first round for Green Bay. They took linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt last season and cornerback Eric Stokes was the top pick in 2021.

The Packers also picked up a second round pick from the Jets in the Rodgers trade and we’ll see if they keep adding to that side of the ball with that selection.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Packers take Lukas Van Ness with 13th overall pick

  1. Weaknesses
    Forward lean can be countered by blockers.
    Inconsistent use of hands to control and shed quickly.
    Needs more work schooling up hands as a rusher.
    Hasn’t learned to transition from bull rusher into closer.
    Very average foot quickness for inside rush moves.
    Takes too long activating change of direction as twister.
    Lacked effectiveness as interior rusher.

  3. I thought they would finally go Offense this year. All the picks they have poured into that average-at-best Defense… I know they need pressure on the QB, and Preston is 30 and Radhan was hurt, but… Please go TE and WR in the second!

  5. Get used to it, Jordan Love. This is what it’s like to watch the draft as a GB QB.

  6. cheeseisfattening says:
    April 27, 2023 at 9:48 pm
    No faith in Gary it looks like

    _________________________________

    You mean Rashan Gary who tore his ACL in November and is entering his last year under contract? Yeah no faith or being proactive about his injury return and possible not being able to keep him.

  7. Ok, not for this subject obviously, but I gotta say. I do not like it when guests announce the picks, and especially kids!!

  8. cheeseisfattening says:
    Weaknesses

    ———————-

    You forgot to include his long, long list of strengths. Just an oversight, I’m sure.

  11. What is this 8 or 9 first rd picks? But the defense will still underperform with barry at the helm. Maybe lafluer will finally fire him mid season.

  12. As a hawkeye i watched all his games.. a good player, not great. This was a reach oacker fans.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.