Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1

As expected, the Carolina Panthers have landed their next potential franchise quarterback.

Holding the first overall pick for the first time since 2011 (they didn’t earn it this time), the Panthers took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The selection defies prototypes and analytics. He’s short, and he’s light.

But he’s also awesome. Great player. Smart, skilled, and potentially the guy that owner David Tepper has been desperate to acquire — a true franchise quarterback.

They couldn’t convince a veteran to go there, so they had to draft one. And now they have.