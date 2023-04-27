Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1
As expected, the Carolina Panthers have landed their next potential franchise quarterback.

Holding the first overall pick for the first time since 2011 (they didn’t earn it this time), the Panthers took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The selection defies prototypes and analytics. He’s short, and he’s light.

But he’s also awesome. Great player. Smart, skilled, and potentially the guy that owner David Tepper has been desperate to acquire — a true franchise quarterback.

They couldn’t convince a veteran to go there, so they had to draft one. And now they have.

12 responses to “Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1

  2. Anybody know the over/under on how many times Mel Kiper says “you think about”?

  3. The Panthers had months to decide who they were going to draft so why did it take so long for them to send in the pick ? It’s no wonder the draft lasts so long.

  5. Just like the last time Panthers drafted a qb – Fig Newton. Number 2 pick Von Miller destroyed him in the super bowl.

  9. Overheard from Roger’s wife: “ How come you don’t hug me as hard as you do those football players??

  10. greedyjimfromtonhicken says:
    April 27, 2023 at 8:22 pm
    The Panthers had months to decide who they were going to draft so why did it take so long for them to send in the pick ? It’s no wonder the draft lasts so long.
    ////////
    In case they get a trade offer they can’t refuse.

  12. *The Panthers drafted someone with zero potential to be a franchise QB, you mean. Young has none of the tools.

