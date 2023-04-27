Patriots at No. 17 take Christian Gonzalez

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT
The Patriots have bolstered their secondary in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez went to New England with the 17th overall pick.

Few people expected Gonzalez to fall into the second half of the first round. He’s a very talented cornerback who looked like a Top 10 pick, and Bill Belichick had to be thrilled to get him.

The Patriots traded down from No. 14 to No. 17, getting the 120th overall pick from the Steelers in the process, and still added a difference-maker to their defense. They have to be very pleased with how the first round unfolded.

  1. That’s a solid pick.

    Talent at a much needed position. Much happier about this than I was about the Strsnge pick last year

  2. NE’s mega-bonus pleasure is seeing the Steelers use their traded pick to get a guy the Jets wanted.

  4. Masterful work from BB and Groh. Add a 4th and gett a lockdown CB to go with Jack Jones. They clearly didn’t like those Tackles.

  6. I have a suspicion, the Patriots will regret passing up Will Levis in the draft.

  9. BB playing football while everyone else playing checkers. Yes it’s a mindless annoying comment but some are so easily triggered.

  10. this is where the Jimmy Johnson draft board value comes into play. When you have A TON of needs, you move back, grab more chips, and get a value pick. Truth is, I bet Gonzalez was our guy all along.

    This is also why Mock drafts are a J O K E.

  13. navyvandal says:
    April 27, 2023 at 10:25 pm
    21Thank You

    —————–

    Half of our country’s IQ level is below their body temperature. What do you expect?

    They now have 4 4ths and 4 6ths. They’ll control the middle of the board and get guys they like in Rds 2 and 3, etc.

    After mid part of Rd 1, the talent is somewhat similar into Rd 2 and probably early Rd 3.

  14. Bill got 2nd rated CB, 8th rated player and added a 4th round pick, and still stuck it to the Jets.

