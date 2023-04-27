Patriots at No. 17 take Christian Gonzalez

Getty Images

The Patriots have bolstered their secondary in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez went to New England with the 17th overall pick.

Few people expected Gonzalez to fall into the second half of the first round. He’s a very talented cornerback who looked like a Top 10 pick, and Bill Belichick had to be thrilled to get him.

The Patriots traded down from No. 14 to No. 17, getting the 120th overall pick from the Steelers in the process, and still added a difference-maker to their defense. They have to be very pleased with how the first round unfolded.