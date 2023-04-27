Phillip Lindsay says agent has reached out to Broncos about possible return

Getty Images

Running back Phillip Lindsay is currently plying his trade in the XFL, but he’s hoping for a return to the NFL and he’s trying to make something happen with the team that brought him into the league the first time around.

Lindsay signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and ran for 1,037 yards as a rookie. He had 1,011 yards the next year, but fell off in 2020 and bounced between the Texans, Dolphins, and Colts before being released by Indianapolis last November.

There’s a new regime in place in Denver now, but Lindsay told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that his agent has spoken to the Broncos about another stint with the team and that they’ve said they’ll wait until after the draft before making any veteran additions at running back.

“I had my greatest years in Denver, and it would be great to be able to get an opportunity to finish off my career there,’’ Lindsay said. “I wouldn’t be there trying to be a starter, a star. I just want to play my role and help win some games and bring something to Denver. At this point of my career, being a role player would be just fine with me, going in there and doing my part on special teams and bringing a spark when I can. Just being a great person and a great vet.”

The Broncos are waiting for Javonte Williams to return from last year’s knee injury and they signed Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr. as free agents earlier this offseason.