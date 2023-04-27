Report: Ravens, Lamar Jackson make “major progress” on new contract

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints
When the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, there was some thought that another team could offer the quarterback the long-term deal that he’s been unable to secure in Baltimore.

That has not happened, but it looks like Jackson may still wind up with a new multi-year contract. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that there has been “major progress” in talks between the two sides on a deal.

Per the report, it is thought that a deal could be done “very soon” if there are no hiccups at this point in the talks.

Talks between the Ravens and Jackson over the last couple of years have gotten hung up on Jackson’s desire for a fully guaranteed deal. There’s no word on where things stand on that front, but Thursday’s report indicates enough common ground has been found for optimism that things will get over the finish line in Baltimore.

  2. Since the Browns were admonished by other teams for this type of a contract for DeSean Watson, I see the guarantees being in the 160M range..No team will touch the 233M guaranteed Desean got..

  3. Hate to admit it but as a Raven’s fan I’ve kinda moved on from Lamar at this point. I’m sure once we start winning I’ll forget about all this nonsense, but I’m still hoping the Texans trade us their #2 and #12 picks and we send Lamar packing.

  6. I love the player, but I can’t wait to not have to read about his contract every day.

