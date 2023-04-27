Saints select Bryan Bresee at No. 29 overall

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 27, 2023, 11:40 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have added a defensive tackle.

And Clemson had back-to-back defensive players come off the board.

With the 29th overall pick in the 2023 draft, New Orleans has selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Bresee was a three-year starter at Clemson where he appeared in 38 games with 27 starts. He recorded double-digit tackles for loss in each of his three seasons for the Tigers.

Bresee was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022 after recording 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and three passes defensed.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.