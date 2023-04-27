Steelers trade up to No. 14, select Broderick Jones

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 27, 2023, 9:51 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP National Championship
The Steelers acquired the No. 14 overall pick from the Patriots, moving up from No. 17 overall.

With the selection, Pittsburgh drafted Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Jones started at left tackle for the Bulldogs, becoming a 2022 first-team All-SEC selection. He started four games in 2021 and then all 15 of the program’s contests in its second consecutive year winning the CFP National Championship Game.

Now Jones will have the opportunity to block for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett and third-year running back Najee Harris.

In addition to the pick swap in the first round, the Patriots received the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round in exchange for No. 14.

