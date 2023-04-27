Texans take C.J. Stroud at No. 2

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Houston Texans’ next franchise quarterback.

Stroud’s draft stock appeared to skyrocket and plummet over the last few months. At one point he was the betting favorite to go to the Panthers with the first overall pick. This week the odds suggested that the Texans planned to pass on Stroud, and that he could drop much further than anyone had been expecting.

But it turned out that the Texans liked Stroud and simply kept their lips sealed about it, and now he’s their pick.

When they traded Deshaun Watson, the Texans knew they were going to have to start over with a new franchise quarterback. Now they think they have him in Stroud.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Texans take C.J. Stroud at No. 2

  4. The Browns paid $230 million for a bum who’s never won anything. Stroud is already a steal.

  5. I like this. Happy for the boy after all the rubbish chucked at him. I wish him well.

  6. I’m still laughing about the last game of the season, when Lovie Smith let loose in his last game as head coach (when he knew he was going to be fired), and Davis Mills (soon to get demoted as starting QB) likewise tore it up. The result? They won the game, and dropped to the #2 pick. And Chicago traded the #1 pick to the Panthers so they could grab Bryce.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.