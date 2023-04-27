Texans trade up to nab Will Anderson with third overall pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT
Alabama v Arkansas
Getty Images

The Cardinals were talked about as a prime candidate to trade out of the third overall pick since they secured it in Week 18 of the 2022 season and that trade finally went down while they were on the clock on Thursday night.

Most people thought that trade would be with a team looking for a quarterback, but that’s not how things played out. Moments after taking quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick, the Texans moved back up to select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson with the third overall pick.

Anderson was considered a possible first overall pick during the 2022 season because of the way he created nightmares for offenses off the edge of the Crimson Tide defense.

It cost the Texans quite a bit to move up. They used the 12th overall pick they got from Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade and a 2024 first-rounder — they have their own pick and Cleveland’s from the same trade — as the centerpiece of a package that also includes the 33rd overall pick this year and a 2024 third-rounder. The Cardinals will send the 105th pick in this draft to Houston.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Texans trade up to nab Will Anderson with third overall pick

  3. Texans just picked 2nd and 3rd and yielded CJ Stroud and Will Anderson on rookie deals. The factory of sadness got Deshawn Watson saddled with 230 million guaranteed, lollllllllllll.

  5. Wow. That’s not cheap, but to land potentially the new centerpieces of your offense and defense in the first 3 picks of the draft could end up being a hell of a coup. If these two guys live up to even half their potential, that’s a new franchise in the making.

  9. Based on the trade value charts GMs use, the Texans over paid by 33% to move up to #3. However, that’s based on the picks the gave to the Cardinals next year being in the middle of rounds 1 and 3. Chances are that they’re going to be much higher. Nick Caserio likely overpaid by 50% according to these charts. But this is Caserio’s history during draft day trades; he gets swindled. The Texans are who we always thought they are.

  10. Yikes, that’s a steep price to pay for a position that isn’t franchise altering.

  11. This move is Nick Caserio trying to save his job – he gave up a lot – he better hope it works or he will be gone in Houston!!!

  12. Most people view the Cardinals and Texans as the most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL, for good reason. Not only do the Cardinals get the player they wanted, were likely to take at #3 (which everyone except apparently Nick Caserio knew) they now own a 1st and 3rd round pick of the Texans in 2024. Texans got FLEECED! Since day 1 of the Texans franchise when they took image, David Carr, over substance, Julius Peppers, the McNairs have stolen from Houstonians with 20 straight years of the same. To Houston fans that love image over substance, a great day for you. To Houston fans that have wanted a true football team good enough to make a conference title game for the first time since 1980 in Houston. Sorry.

  13. People love to hate on Houston any chance they get! We desperately needed a QB and desperately needed a pass rusher and we got both!! We still have a lot of draft picks and will soon have a ton of cap space! Team is coming around after OBrein ran into the ground!

    Good job Nick!

  14. I was a Texans fan. Get Stroud was ok, not what I would have done.

    Trading 2 1st round picks, a 2nd round pick #33, and 2024 3rd round pick, to trade up for Anderson was a huge mistake and they way overpaid.

    The Texans needed to get 2 starters at #12 and #33, + another starter with the 2024 1st round pick they gave up. The Texans basically, gave up 3 starters to move up for Anderson.

    Huge mistake, Caserio & Ryans will be short term in Houston if the does not work!

    I am done with the Texans; I will be in my Skeeter Bass Boat on Sunday this fall and winter!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.