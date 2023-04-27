The Titans are the perfect C.J. Stroud litmus test

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2023, 11:50 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Ohio State at Michigan State
Getty Images

Much has been said about former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in recent days. If the Titans trade up with the Cardinals to No. 3 to draft Stroud, that will say it all. In more ways than one.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel played at Ohio State. He coached at Ohio State. He undoubtedly knows people there, well enough to get to the truth about Stroud.

If Stroud is good enough for Vrabel, that should be good enough. Regardless of the S2 scores or whatever other noise is out there.

The flip side, of course, becomes whether the Titans don’t trade up — and if they would pass on Stroud, if he slips based No. 10 to No. 11, where the Titans currently sit.

Yes or no, up or down, right or wrong, whatever Vrabel and the Titans do about Stroud will tell us plenty more than the whispers and leaks that could be aimed at making him sink.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “The Titans are the perfect C.J. Stroud litmus test

  1. College football has no parity so CJ Stroud’s gaudy statistics are irrelevant. He was the least pressured QB in this draft class with the best overall playmakers. When pressured, he was the worst QB in this class per PFF with a 38 grade. Levis and Richardson were pressured on 35+ percent of throws and had to throw into tighter windows. His S2 score was the lowest, it’s reported Levis and Richardson scored 93 and 79 respectively whilst having bigger arms, being more athletic and tougher in the pockets. It’s easy to see him sliding a bit in this class. Not saying it’s deserved or not but I think this is how it might play out.

  3. Stroud will be gone by pick 4. He’ll probably be picked by the Texans at 2, and if he isn’t, some team will trade up to 3 to draft him. If you want to know when guys will be picked, go back to what people were saying after the combine. Everything since then is smoke screen and lies.

  4. So, first round draft picks, who the team should be tied to for five years, can not pass a test? I’m sorry. I totally disagree. After watching Russell Wilson this past year, poor acuity matters. It matters a lot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.