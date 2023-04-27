When will DeAndre Hopkins be traded?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2023, 11:32 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Arizona Cardinals
It has been a given for weeks that the Cardinals will be giving receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a new team, via an inevitable trade. So when will it happen, and where will he go?

Former NFL defensive back Pacman Jones, who has an obvious pipeline to Hopkins, said on Wednesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show that Pacman’s “sources” say it will be the Chiefs or Bills, either on Wednesday night or “definitely” on Thursday.

Hopkins recently made it clear that he’d be interested in joining either team. More recently, Hopkins heaped praise on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, and the entire organization.

Beyond trade compensation, the question is whether his contract would be revised. He tweeted earlier this month that he doesn’t want a raise, before deleting it.

And the Bills know what Hopkins can do. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass in an epic finish against Buffalo during the 2020 regular season.

Regardless, it’s feeling more and more like it will be happening. And it would make Hopkins the latest great player from the NFC to defect to the AFC, making the AFC even more fiercely competitive than it is.

14 responses to “When will DeAndre Hopkins be traded?

  2. Like to see the Bills get Hopkins, draft Quentin Johnston from TCU and use the rest of their picks on offensive linemen

  3. I cannot wait to unload Hopkins, let him go somewhere else . AZ likely gets a late 2nd for Hopkins or say a 3rd and a 5th something along those lines. With AZ also set to pick up a few more high picks in a move down they’re going to have a grip of picks over the next few days when it’s all said and done.
    Arizona can and will draft a young WR to add to the mix. If AZ then drafts Ole Miss’s 6”2/220 WR Johnathan Mingo at 34( who has 4.45 speed w/ 40in vertical) I’d take him all day long and that ensures AZ has a loaded receiving corps at WR/TE with a ton of speed between say Mingo, Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch And TEs Zac Ertz n Trey McBride which is a pretty loaded roster giving Murray plenty of targets. Mingo should be there but if not they’ve hosted Quenton Johnson n Cedric Tillman who they like and likely will be. I’ll take a young cheap WR talent over an aging disgruntled Hopkins anyday.

  4. The destruction of the Pats dynasties over 20 years is certainly having a desperation effect everywhere in the AFC.

  5. As a Cardinals fan, I would prefer that we hold on to DHop. But I guess we are in full rebuilding mode while we wait for our petulant, short, but amazingly athletic QB to heal.

  6. Hop is an aging receiver (turns 31 this summer), coming off of a illegal substance suspension and is being paid $19.5 million in salary.

    No chance they get a day 1 or 2 draft pick for him. Frankly, wouldnt be interested in him.

  7. As the Cards need to fill multiple positions… a trade down seems inevitable and selfishly I’d love to grab Bijon at running back. Kid is special !

  9. Hawkkiller,your delusional if you think any team is gonna give up a 2nd or 3rd rounder for him. @ best maybe a 4th but probably a 5th only. His contract is way too big and he is used goods with a history of being a problem for a team. You guys gave up a 2nd when he was in his prime, keep dreaming bud, enjoy the basement for years to come. Terrible franchise

  10. Hopkins trade screams ravens. They are the one team that knows how to get the most production out of 30yrs old + WRs. I guess that’s their trade off for not being able to draft WRs

  11. Only way the Bills do this is if the pick or picks are day 3, and they are able to rework Hopkins’ contract to be a much better fit under the cap.

  14. It doesn’t matter where Hopkins wants to be traded, the Cards will trade him to the team that offers the greatest return.

