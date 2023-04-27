With interest in hosting a future draft, Charlotte has city leaders in Kansas City

Getty Images

The Panthers hold the No. 1 pick, making them the headliner of the night.

Charlotte has a contingent of city leaders in Kansas City today, not to hear the Panthers make official its selection of Bryce Young, but to get a better idea of what it will take to host a draft, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Panthers have expressed interest in hosting the annual, three-day event.

Since 2015, the NFL has moved its draft from city to city. Chicago (2015-16), Philadelphia (2017), Arlington (2018), Nashville (2019), Cleveland (2021) and Las Vegas (2022) previously have hosted drafts.

Detroit has the 2024 draft, with Green Bay the favorite to host 2025 when the league announces the site in May.

Danny Morrison, the Panthers’ former president, is leading the Charlotte Sports Foundation’s five-person contingent at the draft this week. City leaders also sent a delegation to the 2019 draft in Nashville.

Charlotte has hosted the NBA All-Star Game, the PGA Championship and the Presidents Cup in recent years.