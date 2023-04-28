2023 NFL Draft, Day 2: Best prospects available include Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr.

Getty Images

On Day One of the 2023 NFL draft, we learned that the players viewed by fans, bettors and the media as the best prospects aren’t always the players viewed that way by NFL teams. Most notably, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who generated some talk as a potential No. 1 overall draft, wasn’t drafted in the first round at all.

So on Day Two of the 2023 NFL draft, we have to acknowledge that there’s a whole lot we don’t know about where the top prospects are heading. Still, we have some opinions on the best players available, and our list of the Top 20 players remaining on the board is below:

1. Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky.

2. Hendon Hooker, quarterback, Tennessee.

3. Joey Porter Jr., cornerback, Penn State.

4. Keion White, defensive end, Georgia Tech.

5. Brian Branch, defensive back, Alabama.

6. Michael Mayer, tight end, Notre Dame.

7. Isaiah Foskey, edge, Notre Dame.

8. Luke Musgrave, tight end, Oregon State.

9. Steve Avila, guard/center, TCU.

10. Keeanu Benton, defensive tackle, Wisconsin.

11. Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver, Tennessee.

12. Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver, Ole Miss.

13. Darnell Washington, tight end, Georgia.

14. Joe Tippmann, center, Wisconsin.

15. Sam LaPorta, tight end, Iowa.

16. Tyrique Stevenson, cornerback, Miami.

17. Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive end, Northwestern.

18. DJ Turner, cornerback, Michigan.

19. Marvin Mims, wide receiver, Oklahoma.

20. Sydney Brown, safety, Illinois.