49ers exercise Brandon Aiyuk’s fifth-year option

49ers General Manager John Lynch recently said the team would exercise the fifth-year option on receiver Brandon Aiyuk‘s contract. They did just that Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Aiyuk will make $14.12 million fully guaranteed in 2024 if the sides don’t reach agreement on a long-term deal before then. He counts only $3.9 million against the cap this season.

There remains a question about whether the 49ers can afford to keep both Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel on the roster long term. Samuel will count $8.653 million against the cap this season and is scheduled for a $28.572 million cap hit in 2024.

Aiyuk, 25, led the 49ers last season with career-highs in targets (114), catches (78) and receiving yards (1,015). He scored eight receiving touchdowns, which was second on the team.