Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terron Armstead join former greats to announce picks tonight

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft
Getty Images

The second night of the draft, as it always does, will feature appearances by players, former and current, who will announce picks of specific teams.

The two active players are Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead.

Here’s the full list of the players who will be involved tonight. It includes four Hall of Famers, one of whom made quite a stir six years ago in Philadelphia.

Arizona Cardinals: Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams.

Atlanta Falcons: John Abraham.

Baltimore Ravens: Torrey Smith.

Buffalo Bills: Fred Jackson.

Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Stewart.

Chicago Bears: Devin Hester.

Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green.

Cleveland Browns: Hanford Dixon.

Dallas Cowboys: Hall of Famer Drew Pearson.

Denver Broncos: Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware.

Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Green Bay Packers: Leroy Butler.

Houston Texans: Brian Cushing.

Indianapolis Colts: Tarik Glenn.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Fred Taylor.

Kansas City Chiefs: Ed & Brad Budde.

Las Vegas Raiders: Raymond Chester.

Los Angeles Chargers: Nick Hardwick.

Los Angeles Rams: Torry Holt.

Miami Dolphins: Terron Armstead.

Minnesota Vikings: Robert Smith.

New England Patriots: Sebastian Vollmer.

New Orleans Saints: Roman Harper.

New York Giants: Lawrence Tynes.

New York Jets: D’Brickashaw Ferguson.

Philadelphia Eagles: Trent Cole.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Hall of Famer Alan Faneca.

San Francisco 49ers: Joe Staley.

Seattle Seahawks: K.J. Wright.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dexter Jackson.

Tennessee Titans: Jason McCourty.

Washington Commanders: London Fletcher.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terron Armstead join former greats to announce picks tonight

  3. Having anyone from the pathetic Lions organization associated with the draft is going to almost guarantee they’re a bust. It’s just a bad omen.

    First gambling scandals inside and out of the Detroit Lions franchise than compounded by a horrible first day grabbing two awful picks.

    L0Lions!

  4. The Lions should stay out of the light, they have a lot of negative energy surrounding them right now.

  5. DanCampbell=JohnFetterman says:

    April 28, 2023 at 4:40 pm

    Having anyone from the pathetic Lions organization associated with the draft is going to almost guarantee they’re a bust. It’s just a bad omen.

    ————————————–

    Yeah Amon-Ra the 4th round pick who is already a Pro-Bowler is a bust. Thanks for letting us all know you don’t understand football so we are aware when you post in the future!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.