Bengals add DJ Turner with 60th overall pick

Getty Images

The Bengals added edge rusher Myles Murphy in the first round and they added some speed to their secondary in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cornerback DJ Turner ran the fastest 40-yard-dash at this year’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and the Bengals made him the 60th overall pick in Kansas City on Friday night.

Turner became a regular on the Wolverines defense in 2021 and helped the team to back-to-back Big Ten titles to close out his time in Ann Arbor. He led the team with 10 passes defensed during the 2022 season and also recorded 36 tackles and one interception.

Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, Sidney Jones, and Jalen Davis are among the other cornerbacks for the Bengals.