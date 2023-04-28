Bills draft picks 2023: All of Buffalo’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East divisional title for a third straight season last year but once again failed to reach the Super Bowl. After beating the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card, the Bills lost 27-10 against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the Divisional Round, a game in which quarterback Josh Allen failed to throw a touchdown pass.

While the Bills have reached the playoffs in five of six years under head coach Sean McDermott, they have reached just one AFC Championship Game, losing against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 season. With Buffalo still considered one of the top teams in the league, their goal will now be to get past Mahomes and reach a Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season, 30 years ago.

This offseason, Buffalo signed guards Connor McGovern (from DAL) and David Edwards (from LAR) to help protect Josh Allen, while also signing RB Damien Harris to replace Devin Singletary, who signed with Houston. In the secondary, the Bills locked up 2021 First-Team All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer to a new two-year deal.

Buffalo has six picks in this year’s draft, one in each of the first six rounds, starting with the 27th overall pick in the first round.

Click here to see the entire 2023 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Bills will take in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 25 (from JAX through NYG) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Round 2: No. 59

Round 3: No. 91

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 137 (from AZ)

Round 6: No. 205

