Brandon Beane: We had a good feeling Cowboys wanted Dalton Kincaid

The Bills picked up an offensive weapon on Thursday night, trading up a few places to No. 25 overall to draft Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

After the selection, Buffalo General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters he felt a trade was necessary to prevent Kincaid from going elsewhere — particularly because Buffalo wasn’t sure he’d make it that late into the first round.

“If Dalton was not there, we would have traded back,” Beane said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “We had a good feeling that Dallas would take him [at No. 26] and we just really liked him and just felt he would be a great fit in our offense.”

Beane said Kincaid projects as more of a receiving tight end than a blocking tight end and can pair well with Dawson Knox. Beane noted that Kincaid has “elite hands” and is a good enough route runner that the incoming rookie compares to a former Bills slot receiver.

“You guys saw it from a different position, Cole Beasley, great feel,” Beane said. “This guy in a different body type does that. I would say the number one thing about him, elite hands, good route runner, separation ability at the top of the route.”

Kincaid caught 70 passes for 890 yards with eight touchdowns for Utah in 2022. He had a total of 16 TDs in the last two seasons with the program.